South Africa

Six years in jail for bogus attorney

21 July 2025 - 19:31 By TimesLIVE
Johannes Teboho Motse forged critical legal documents, including a right of appearance certificate, a Fidelity Fund certificate and an admission certificate to deceive his victims.
Image: NPA Communications

Johannes Teboho Motse, who posed as a legal practitioner and unlawfully represented unsuspecting clients in various courts between February and November 2022, has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Rustenburg specialised commercial crimes court convicted Motse, 43, of multiple charges of fraud, theft, forgery and uttering.

“He forged critical legal documents, including a right of appearance certificate, a Fidelity Fund certificate and an admission certificate, to deceive his victims,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said on Monday.

One of the complainants paid Motse R15,000 to prosecute an appeal. After receiving no legal service, the client reported the matter to the police. Investigations revealed that Motse was not registered with the Legal Practice Council.

Motse pleaded guilty to all charges.

“In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Matshidiso Ramakgaphola highlighted the prevalence of such crimes in the court’s jurisdiction and emphasised that the offences were premeditated and meticulously executed.”

The court sentenced Motse to six years for fraud, forgery and uttering. On the charge of theft, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he repays the complainant R15,000 by August 31.

