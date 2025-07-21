Five people have been killed in a motor vehicle accident on the R66 near Nyezane in Gingindlovu on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast after two vehicles collided head-on Sunday night.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has sent messages of condolences to the families.
Three adults and two children died in the collision, he said.
Duma said according to the road traffic inspectorate, a Hyundai Grand I10 had been transporting eight passengers from Nongoma to Durban when the accident occurred.
Three passengers from the same vehicle survived.
In a second vehicle, a Ford Ranger LVD, four passengers survived.
They were travelling towards Gingindlovu.
“Preliminary reports indicate a Ford Ranger LVD lost control and collided head-on with a Grand I10,” said Duma.
He said with schools opening this week he had instructed the road traffic inspectorate to strengthen road safety measures.
Two children and three adults die in head-on collision
Image: Supplied
