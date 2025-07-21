South Africa

Two JMPD cops arrested after 'bribe money' found

Officers 'demanded R8,000 for company vehicle that fled accident scene'

21 July 2025 - 12:52 By TimesLIVE
The JMPD has arrested two of its own officers for alleged bribery. File image
Image: JMPD

Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.

This comes after a call from a distressed resident on Saturday morning.

“The concerned citizen reported being extorted by officers, alleging that officers demanded R8,000 after accusing their company driver of fleeing an accident scene,” it said.

They had the vehicle's registration details, which was tracked by JMPD internal affairs.

Located at a BP garage in Parktown, a search of the vehicle and two male officers uncovered R5,340, “much of which could not be accounted for and was suspected to be illicitly obtained. Some of the money was found concealed within the vehicle”.

JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said: “We urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities, as their vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain a trustworthy police service.”

You can report corruption and unethical behaviour within the JMPD by calling the JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline: 0800-203-712 (toll-free), or in person by visiting the JMPD internal affairs directorate at Wemmer Complex 22, Loveday Street, Selby, Joburg.

TimesLIVE

