Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.
This comes after a call from a distressed resident on Saturday morning.
“The concerned citizen reported being extorted by officers, alleging that officers demanded R8,000 after accusing their company driver of fleeing an accident scene,” it said.
They had the vehicle's registration details, which was tracked by JMPD internal affairs.
Located at a BP garage in Parktown, a search of the vehicle and two male officers uncovered R5,340, “much of which could not be accounted for and was suspected to be illicitly obtained. Some of the money was found concealed within the vehicle”.
JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said: “We urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities, as their vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain a trustworthy police service.”
You can report corruption and unethical behaviour within the JMPD by calling the JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline: 0800-203-712 (toll-free), or in person by visiting the JMPD internal affairs directorate at Wemmer Complex 22, Loveday Street, Selby, Joburg.
TimesLIVE
Two JMPD cops arrested after 'bribe money' found
Officers 'demanded R8,000 for company vehicle that fled accident scene'
Image: JMPD
Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.
This comes after a call from a distressed resident on Saturday morning.
“The concerned citizen reported being extorted by officers, alleging that officers demanded R8,000 after accusing their company driver of fleeing an accident scene,” it said.
They had the vehicle's registration details, which was tracked by JMPD internal affairs.
Located at a BP garage in Parktown, a search of the vehicle and two male officers uncovered R5,340, “much of which could not be accounted for and was suspected to be illicitly obtained. Some of the money was found concealed within the vehicle”.
JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said: “We urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities, as their vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain a trustworthy police service.”
You can report corruption and unethical behaviour within the JMPD by calling the JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline: 0800-203-712 (toll-free), or in person by visiting the JMPD internal affairs directorate at Wemmer Complex 22, Loveday Street, Selby, Joburg.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Man directing traffic at ‘faulty’ Joburg intersection arrested
Outa takes City of Johannesburg to court over 'unworkable' CCTV bylaw
Effective five years in jail for former policeman who sought a bribe
Corrupt cops get 15 years behind bars for soliciting bribe from taxi bosses
'Inspect your car regularly': JMPD clamps down on unroadworthy vehicles
JMPD enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety
JMPD clamping down on suburban speedsters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos