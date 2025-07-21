South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

21 July 2025 - 10:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa trial focuses on alleged intruder's gold tooth

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, has told the Pretoria high court that no medical records could be found ...
News
3 weeks ago

R6.5m spent over three years on Senzo Meyiwa trial, says Legal Aid SA

Murder trial continues in Pretoria high court and state has yet to conclude case
News
1 month ago

Ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has cost taxpayers millions: experts

More than three years after the trial of five men accused of the soccer star's 2014 murder kicked off, the legal bills keep mounting — with no end in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  2. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  3. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  4. Transnet Engineering plants seeds of hope to mark Mandela Day and tackle hunger ... South Africa
  5. FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 21 July 2025
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival