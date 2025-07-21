South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Tiffany Meek in court over Jayden-Lee's murder, 'cover-up'

21 July 2025 - 11:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The mother of Jayden-Lee Meek, Tiffany Meek, continues with her bail application on Monday, where she is disputing being involved in the murder of her child. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court

A mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek has insisted in court she is being framed and vowed to prove her innocence at ...
News
2 days ago

‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son

The Fleurhof mother of murdered pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek has asked to be freed on bail ahead of trial after her arrest a week ago in connection with ...
News
3 days ago

Blood found on bed and school book of Jayden-Lee Meek, court hears

Grade 6 pupil, aged 11, died of a blunt-force head injury, charge sheet reveals
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  2. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  3. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  4. Transnet Engineering plants seeds of hope to mark Mandela Day and tackle hunger ... South Africa
  5. FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 21 July 2025
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival