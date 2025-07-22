South Africa

Cops in suds over washing powder loot

22 July 2025 - 07:57 By TimesLIVE
Two warrant officers allegedly looted spilled washing powder cargo using a marked police vehicle. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two police officers and a cleaner at a police station stand accused of the theft of washing power.

The three SA Police Service employees, aged 49, 50 and 55, stationed at the Modimolle police station briefly appeared before the local magistrate’s court on Monday. The case was postponed to Friday for bail applications.

They face charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

"The charges relate to an incident that occurred on July 14 when a delivery truck carrying pallets of washing powder lost control on the R101 near Modimolle," said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said: "During the chaos that followed, the two police officers allegedly looted the spilled cargo using a marked police vehicle.

"The general cleaner was later also linked to the crime.

"A joint investigation by the Limpopo anti-corruption unit and Modimolle criminal record centre led to their arrests and recovery of some of the stolen goods." 

TimesLIVE

Two cops bought ammo from stolen cache during Durban looting

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola recently confirmed that only 47,352 rounds of the 1.2-million units looted during the KZN unrest have been ...
News
7 months ago

WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened

The vehicle was damaged when a warrant officer was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi in the Durban North policing precinct.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Ambulance abandoned as patients loot alcohol spilt on highway

The Free State health department on Thursday condemned the behaviour of patients who were captured on social media platforms helping themselves to ...
News
1 year ago

EDITORIAL | When misfortune turns into an opportunity, we have lost our moral compass

Our apathy to the rampant crime rate is an indication that we have lost our sense of humanity
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

WATCH | Joburg motorists loot beer on William Nicol as JMPD officers sweep broken bottles

An Amstel truck lost its load due to the rain on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Gauteng.
News
2 years ago
