DJ Sumbody murder case pushed back a week

The Alexandra magistrate’s court has granted the state a seven-day postponement in the case against four men accused of murdering DJ Sumbody.
This is to allow for further investigation and verification of new information in the 2022 murder case.
The state told the court on Tuesday that it needed more time to pursue fresh leads that had emerged after their arrests across Gauteng on Monday.
The accused are:
- Micheal Pule Tau;
- Tiego Floyd Mabusela;
- Musa Kekana; and
- Sandton businessman Katiso Molefe.
They face three counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the November 2022 killing of DJ Sumbody, who real name was Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza. The trio were ambushed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in what police believe was a planned execution.
Tau, Mabusela and Kekana said they had no intention of applying for bail. Molefe, through his lawyer, said he was ready to proceed with his bail application.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state would oppose bail.
