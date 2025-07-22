The trio were ambushed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in what police believe was a planned execution.
“From the family's perspective, they're happy to see arrests being made in this case. This case has been going on since 2022. We are appreciative of the work done by police. It's heartening for us to see the police are working on these cases,” said Thomas.
“We hope we see more arrests being made in other matters, not just high-profile cases. The family want to see justice done. This has been protracted for them. It's heartening that we've got police members who are so dedicated. What's of concern, though, is when you see the police members in this investigation having to come to court with such security because they have been put at risk because they've investigated such a high-profile matter. We hope this brings them closure.”
DJ Sumbody's family salute police for hard work to bring justice
The family of slain artist DJ Sumbody say it is heartening to have police officers working with dedication to bring about justice.
Family representative Chad Thomas was speaking outside the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday shortly after the case against four men accused of killing the DJ appeared.
Micheal Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Musa Kekana and Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe face three counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the November 2022 killing of DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.
