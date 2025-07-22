South Africa

DJ Sumbody's family salute police for hard work to bring justice

22 July 2025 - 14:41
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DJ Sumbody died in what police believe was a planned execution.
DJ Sumbody died in what police believe was a planned execution.
Image: Twitter

The family of slain artist DJ Sumbody say it is heartening to have police officers working with dedication to bring about justice.

Family representative Chad Thomas was speaking outside the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday shortly after the case against four men accused of killing the DJ appeared.

Micheal Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Musa Kekana and Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe face three counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the November 2022 killing of DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The trio were ambushed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in what police believe was a planned execution.

“From the family's perspective, they're happy to see arrests being made in this case. This case has been going on since 2022. We are appreciative of the work done by police. It's heartening for us to see the police are working on these cases,” said Thomas.

“We hope we see more arrests being made in other matters, not just high-profile cases. The family want to see justice done. This has been protracted for them. It's heartening that we've got police members who are so dedicated. What's of concern, though, is when you see the police members in this investigation having to come to court with such security because they have been put at risk because they've investigated such a high-profile matter. We hope this brings them closure.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

DJ Sumbody murder case pushed back a week

The Alexandra magistrate’s court has granted the state a seven-day postponement in the case against four men accused of murdering DJ Sumbody.
News
2 hours ago

Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police

The firearms that killed Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, including an AK-47 rifle, are linked to at least 10 high-profile cases that include ...
News
2 hours ago

Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case

Police arrested four men on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of popular DJ Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.
News
21 hours ago

DJ Sumbody Foundation honours late star with an upcoming posthumous single

"His passion and love for music brought joy to our family."
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi South Africa

Most read

  1. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  2. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  3. Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen South Africa
  4. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  5. Joburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke suspended, two years after call to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nkabane: I accept my dismissal
Torrential rain leaves trail of devastation in South Korea | REUTERS