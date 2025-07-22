Inspection in loco takes centre stage in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

An inspection in loco at a municipal building in Vosloorus became a focal point in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday. One of the five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, led the court to the spot where he was allegedly assaulted by officials.
The lead investigator in the matter, who is also accused of the assault, Brig Bongani Gininda, also participated in the inspection.
The inspection took place on July 4 after it was requested by Sibiya's lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi. Sibiya demonstrated to the court how he was allegedly assaulted by Gininda and other officers.
Photos were taken during the site visit.
On Tuesday, state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi officially placed the details of the inspection on record.
Baloyi explained that court officials had to drive to the Gold Sports complex at the municipal offices in Vosloorus, which houses various offices, including the metro police offices. Sibiya had to show them where he was assaulted.
“Accused one mentioned that on May 30 2020 they came from Thembisa to the municipal offices and about seven vehicles parked in the open parking area of the premises,” Baloyi said.
“He was handcuffed from behind and a plastic bag was put on his face. He mentioned that Brig Gininda appeared and the other police officers who were with him moved to the parked motor vehicles and held a meeting. He mentioned that the municipal area is known as a gold spot and the police station is behind those premises and that he has passed by that place previously and is familiar with the surroundings,” he said.
Baloyi said advocate Mnisi had explained that , one could not see what was happening at the spot pointed out by Sibiya as no-one was moving around at the time because it was during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Sibiya had also mentioned that other officials, including members of the metro police, were present when he was assaulted.
“He is unable to say who assaulted him and how he was assaulted as his face was covered in plastic. He said about 14 police officers participated in the assault. Some were in uniform, some in civilian clothes and some were metro police officers. On June 5 2020, the cars came through the same municipality gate and parked at more or less the same spot.”
Sibiya said he was placed at more or less the same spot as on May 30 2020.
“He was made to sit and he was handcuffed from behind but no leg irons. A plastic bag was put on him and he was assaulted by about 10 or fewer police officers. There were not that many. Thereafter, they left for Alberton,” said Baloyi.
Baloyi said Gininda disputed that it was the place where they were and asked that a note be taken of the fact that there is only one entrance and exit to the municipal premises.
He explained that the court and the police station are divided by a wall, but there is no wall or fence to the parking area in front of the police station.
On arrival at the parking area at Vosloorus police station, Baloyi said Gininda had pointed out where he met Sibiya in a red VW Golf.
“Brig Gininda mentioned that there is a motor vehicle entrance next to the pedestrian entrance. He also mentioned that the late Sgt Mabena's vehicle was also there,” he said.
Gininda said he had not seen Sibiya on June 5 2020 and only saw him on May 30 this year.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
