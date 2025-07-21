The Gqeberha high court has sentenced 35-year-old Luthando Bafani to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for the murders of brothers Bagcinile and Siyabonga Sitho during an altercation at a house party in Kwazakhele on July 19 2022.
Man jailed for murdering brothers at Gqeberha house party
The Gqeberha high court has sentenced 35-year-old Luthando Bafani to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for the murders of brothers Bagcinile and Siyabonga Sitho during an altercation at a house party in Kwazakhele on July 19 2022.
Bafani was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The deadly incident took place at the Sitho family home, where a party was attended by several guests. Tensions escalated after a female guest fell asleep in a bedroom. A phone call alleging she was being raped led her sister and niece to rush to the scene. A confrontation followed when they were initially denied access to the room.
Shortly thereafter, Bafani, who was romantically involved with one of the women arrived and demanded that she leave with him. When she refused, he stole two cellphones from the bedside table.
Siyabonga Sitho confronted him, prompting Bafani to assault him before producing a . firearm. Bafani shot Bagcinile at close range in the kitchen.
He exited the house, walked around to the front, re-entered and fired shots in the lounge, killing Siyabonga. The two brothers died at the scene.
Two men who went on Kariega crime spree found guilty
Postmortem reports revealed Bagcinile died from a single gunshot wound to the head, while Siyabonga suffered many fatal wounds.
Bafani was arrested three days later at Livingstone Hospital, where he attempted to evade capture by providing a false identity.
Senior state advocate Ahmed Rafick led the prosecution, presenting eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence linking Bafani to the crime. The firearm used in the killings was matched to bullets recovered at the scene, and police testimony detailed Bafani’s attempt to conceal his identity.
Bafani received 20 years for each murder, 15 years for robbery, seven years for illegal firearm possession and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition. Some of the sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Bafani will spend an effective 30 years behind bars.
