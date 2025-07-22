Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has commended the province’s traditional leadership and stakeholders for the smooth running of the 2025 initiation season, which officially concluded this week.
The department said more than 25,000 boys and girls successfully underwent initiation rites at over 500 registered schools across the province.
Ramathuba expressed gratitude to the provincial initiation co-ordinating committee, senior traditional leaders and all relevant stakeholders.
“This year, under the guidance of the Customary Initiation Act, 2021 (Act No. 2 of 2021), the Limpopo provincial government, working hand-in-hand with traditional leadership structures, successfully facilitated the safe initiation of more than 25,000 initiates across the province,” said Ramathuba.
According to the premier, the 2025 season saw the operation of 500 registered initiation schools with 350 male and 150 female, which adhered to strict regulations and safety measures.
While a few illegal schools were identified, Ramathuba said swift interventions by law enforcement agencies and traditional authorities prevented further harm.
Ramathuba also acknowledged that the season was marred by the deaths of two initiates.
“We mourn the loss of two young lives and extend our deepest condolences to their families. One death is one too many. As government, together with our traditional leaders, we remain resolute in our mission to ensure that no life is lost during initiation,” said Ramathuba.
The first incident involved a 19-year-old initiate from Sekhukhune who died after experiencing severe complications and being admitted to hospital.
In the second, a 12-year-old boy from Maake village outside Tzaneen, succumbed to injuries sustained during a fire that broke out at an initiation camp in the Mopani district.
He was one of seven victims affected by the blaze.
‘No life should be lost’: Limpopo premier applauds safe rites for thousands and mourns two lost initiates
One life lost is too many says Ramathuba, but she acknowledged that regulations were largely adhered to
Image: Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government/Facebook
12-year-old Limpopo initiate dies from burn injuries
Ramathuba said the provincial government would intensify health screenings and monitoring efforts going forward to avoid further tragedies.
“We will continue to strengthen health screening protocols and intensify monitoring mechanisms to prevent such tragedies in the future,” she said.
She praised the majority of traditional leaders and initiation school principals for complying with the regulatory framework, submitting applications on time and prioritising the safety and wellbeing of initiates.
Ramathuba also called on anyone intending to open initiation schools to register early and comply with the Customary Initiation Act to allow time for assessments and support from health authorities.
“The Limpopo provincial government remains committed to working closely with traditional leaders and communities to build on the progress made this season and ensure an even safer, well-co-ordinated initiation process in the years ahead,” she said.
Latest Videos