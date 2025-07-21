Two men who went on Kariega crime spree found guilty

Minutes later, in the same area, the suspects used the stolen vehicle to target another couple as they returned home. They were robbed at gunpoint of groceries, cellphones and a white VW Polo.
Two men have been convicted by the Gqeberha high court of terrorising residents during a violent robbery spree in KwaNobuhle, Kariega (formerly Uitenhage).
Ntlantle Jawa, 32, and Siphosethu Level, 26, were found guilty on one count of murder and two of robbery with aggravating circumstances, stemming from a series of crimes committed on the night of July 29 2023.
Both men pleaded not guilty, but the court found their testimony lacked credibility.
Level was acquitted of charges related to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and both were cleared of one count of pointing a firearm.
The crime spree began at about 8pm when the first victim parked his blue Audi at his home in KwaNobuhle. He was approached by the accused and a third suspect — now deceased — who held him at gunpoint, robbing him of R20, his cellphone and the Audi.
Minutes later, in the same area, the suspects used the stolen vehicle to target another couple as they returned home. They were robbed at gunpoint of groceries, cellphones and a white VW Polo.
The suspects then abandoned the Audi and fled in the Polo.
The police were immediately notified and a manhunt for the stolen vehicles began.
They spotted the stolen Polo in Phalo Street, where they observed the suspects attempting to hijack a third vehicle, a VW Polo TSI. When police pounced, the suspects pointed firearms at them, prompting the officers to return fire.
Level was wounded in the exchange of fire, while Jawa and the third suspect fled on foot. Jawa was eventually caught hiding in a nearby yard, while the third suspect collapsed in the street and later died of a gunshot wound. A firearm was found near his body.
Both accused were admitted to hospital and later arrested.
Police recovered the stolen vehicles and belongings, which were returned to the victims.
During the trial, senior state advocate Velile Makasana argued that the suspects had acted in unison throughout the crime spree, rejecting claims that they had been strangers. Jawa told the court he had been at a tavern with friends, while Level said he had been visiting a girlfriend he had met on Facebook.
However, the court found both accounts implausible, especially as both were arrested in possession of stolen items, including the victims’ wallets.
Level’s criminal history weighed heavily during the proceedings. He has two prior convictions for culpable homicide in 2016, and another for incest in 2017, for which he served five years in prison. Jawa has no previous convictions.
The case was postponed to August 11 for arguments before sentencing.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the outcome and praised law enforcement for their swift action.
“The co-ordination between the SA Police Service and the prosecution ensured that justice prevailed,” he said. “This conviction sends a strong message that violent criminals will be held accountable.”
