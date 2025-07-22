South Africa

WATCH | Sheep farmer aims for sustainable standards

22 July 2025
Stefan Erasmus has shifted the practices on his sheep farm in a bid to meet sustainable standards. For Erasmus, one of about 8,000 sheep farmers in the country, it’s a step in the right direction in ensuring he maximises production while protecting the environment

