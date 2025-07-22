South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

22 July 2025 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Enough is enough’ — Kelly Khumalo reacts to claim she killed Senzo Meyiwa

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo claims Kelly Khumalo accidentally killed Senzo Meyiwa. .
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt

An instruction from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre prohibiting inmates from using ankle pads with their leg shackles caused another delay in ...
News
18 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial focuses on alleged intruder's gold tooth

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, has told the Pretoria high court that no medical records could be found ...
News
3 weeks ago
