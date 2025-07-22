South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application

22 July 2025 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Meek is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.

I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court

A mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek has insisted in court she is being framed and vowed to prove her innocence at ...
3 days ago

‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son

The Fleurhof mother of murdered pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek has asked to be freed on bail ahead of trial after her arrest a week ago in connection with ...
4 days ago

Blood found on bed and school book of Jayden-Lee Meek, court hears

Grade 6 pupil, aged 11, died of a blunt-force head injury, charge sheet reveals
1 week ago
