‘All your kids are coming home’: SA teens stranded after Donosti Cup finally return after community rally

“Despite our early attempts to begin the visa process, we were granted appointments much later than planned. As a result, visas were received a week before departure, which made securing affordable return flights nearly impossible.
“The boys and girls successfully participated in the Donosti Cup, showcasing skill and sportsmanship.”
When it became clear flights home could not be paid for from the package pricing, the academy said it arranged extended accommodation and daily meals for all players with the tournament organisers.
As frustration grew among parents back home, Cape Town radio personality Tracey Lange stepped in to help coordinate a public fundraising campaign.
She partnered with pastors Dane and Tersia Mesane of Christ Culture Church, who played a pivotal role in getting the children back.
In a statement on Facebook the Mesanes said: “We are humbled and honoured to have partnered with the incredible Tracey Lange and her team in a life-changing mission to bring 25 South African youth and three coaches safely home.”
The Mesanes confirmed the final payment for the 28 flight tickets was made at 2.55pm with confirmation received hours later.
“As the major sponsor, we covered about 95% of the total flight costs. A total of R54,000 had been received through public donations by the time of payment,” they said.
The church also thanked the South African embassy, TAAG Airlines and the South African community in Portugal who all stepped in to offer support.
The Mesanes also honoured Lange: “Your heart, leadership and determination anchored the mission from beginning to end. This is more than a rescue, it is a testimony of what can happen when a nation chooses unity over division.”
Western Cape MEC for cultural affairs and sport Ricardo Mackenzie flew to Portugal to be with the stranded team.
In a message to parents he said: “I have landed in Lisbon and am with your children. We made the decision to step in because we believe your children’s well-being and safety must come first. I assure you there will be accountability, but our focus is firmly on getting your children home safely.”
The Donosti Cup, hosted annually in San Sebastian during the first week of July, is one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the world, attracting youth teams from clubs, schools and academies.
