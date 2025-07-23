South Africa

Family time request by pilots is reasonable, union says ahead of CCMA meeting with FlySafair

23 July 2025 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
Passengers affected by flight cancellations at OR Tambo International Airport during FlySafair's pilot strike on Monday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A roster system that allows for family time and adequate rest periods is a priority for pilots, the Solidarity trade union says as it prepares to meet FlySafair in a mediation process.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will on Wednesday seek to help broker a deal between the airline's management and the union.

A rostering system recently implemented by FlySafair is a bone of contention for pilots.

Solidarity said: "It has drastically changed the established working conditions of pilots  which have been in place for the past decade."

"The new schedule impedes adequate rest periods and undermines pilots’ family life.

"As pilots’ work days often start before sunrise and last until late at night, sufficient rest is of utmost importance for the safety and well-being of pilots and passengers.

"In addition, pilots work seven days a week on a rotating schedule, which significantly impacts their family life compared to those who work standard office hours."

Solidarity will ask the CCMA to help it secure a deal that allows:

  • Pilots will have at least one weekend off within each five-week schedule cycle and two consecutive days off to properly rest and spend quality time with their families.;
  • The opportunity for pilots to exchange shifts with colleagues in cases where family responsibilities necessitate flexibility.
  • If they have to fly on their days off, they will be compensated for within the next schedule cycle.

"Additional schedule proposals will be submitted to FlySafair’s management during the mediation. A schedule compromise will not incur any additional costs for the employer. If FlySafair complies with the reasonable requests, Solidarity will be prepared to review the salary increase demand and all other related claims and be willing to compromise."

While some flights had to be cancelled due to a pilot strike on Monday, FlySafair has implemented contingency arrangements. This includes a reduced number of flights and a deal with SAA to operate some of its routes. 

TimesLIVE

