South Africa

Flights reduced but stable amid partial pilot strike, FlySafair says

23 July 2025 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
A flight notice board at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg during the FlySafair pilot strike on July 21 2025.
A flight notice board at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg during the FlySafair pilot strike on July 21 2025.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.

The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.

On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.

As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.

“Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible, said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.

“The airline remains committed to resolving the matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this afternoon.”

READ MORE:

Family time request by pilots is reasonable, union says ahead of CCMA meeting with FlySafair

A roster system that allows for family time and adequate rest periods is a priority for pilots, the Solidarity trade union says as it prepares to ...
News
5 hours ago

'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some flight cancellations

FlySafair has had to cancel 26 flights due to a labour strike by pilots.
News
2 days ago

Inside the Solidarity pilots and FlySafair dispute which led to flight cancellations

A move from a fixed pattern roster to an open roster and a 10% salary increase is what Solidarity says has led to a dispute between its members and ...
News
1 day ago

Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier

Changes have been implemented at  security checkpoints at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport which caused long queues on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights

Acsa asked passengers on regional flights to arrive at least three hours before departure time and two hours for domestic flights.
News
4 months ago

Acsa urged to keep up with surge in tourism

South African airports must become more efficient in processing aircraft as well as local and international arrivals if the country is to make the ...
Business Times
5 months ago

Creecy adopts report that investigated problems with air traffic control

There is a shortage of critical staff, including flight procedure designers, surveyors, technical staff, engineers, instructors and in air traffic ...
News
5 months ago
