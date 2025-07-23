FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.
The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.
On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.
As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.
“Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible, said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.
“The airline remains committed to resolving the matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this afternoon.”
TimesLIVE
Flights reduced but stable amid partial pilot strike, FlySafair says
Image: Freddy Mavunda
FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.
The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.
On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.
As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.
“Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible, said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.
“The airline remains committed to resolving the matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this afternoon.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Family time request by pilots is reasonable, union says ahead of CCMA meeting with FlySafair
'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some flight cancellations
Inside the Solidarity pilots and FlySafair dispute which led to flight cancellations
Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier
Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights
Acsa urged to keep up with surge in tourism
Creecy adopts report that investigated problems with air traffic control
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos