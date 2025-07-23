South Africa

Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home

23 July 2025 - 07:04
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene is on special leave for 30 days. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says his deputy Kenny Kunene will be subjected to an investigation after police found him at the Sandton house of murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe.

"I believe Kenny 100%. I can’t expect everyone to believe him, hence we are launching a full investigation to prove what we know, which is that he is innocent," McKenzie said.

Kunene is on special leave for 30 days.

McKenzie said: "We will share the process and findings."

Kunene told media outlets on Tuesday he was at the house when police arrived to arrest Molefe because he was facilitating an interview with a newsmaker for journalists from his online news platform.

Molefe is accused of being the mastermind who ordered the hits on DJ Sumbody and Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer killed after his company allegedly flagged price gouging in a Transnet tender.

The DA in Gauteng has called for Kunene's resignation or for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to fire him. The party said his role as Joburg's transport MMC is untenable.

In a Facebook Live on Tuesday, McKenzie said the party would appoint a team to investigate the matter for 30 days.

During that time, Kunene would be suspended from his city role and would not be involved in party matters.

“Kunene will be investigated by lawyers of good character. While he's being investigated, I'm going to remove him from being an MMC,” McKenzie said.

“I'm also going to tell him to stand back from politics for one month until the investigation is done. That's the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life.

“I know Kenny Kunene. People think he's my friend but he's not. He was my friend, but he went past that and became a brother I never had. He's the one person who made me change my life in jail. He's the godfather of my children. I'm the godfather of his children.

“He would never get involved with murders. Ghat's not him. He's a good man. He would never hurt a fly, he's not a violent person. I know he's innocent.”

TimesLIVE

