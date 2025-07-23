South Africa

Mpho Mafole murder accused Thabani Ntshalintshali to remain in custody

Ntshalintshali is also facing another pending murder case scheduled for trial on August 12.

23 July 2025 - 17:52 By Ernest Mabuza
Thabani Goodwill Ntshalintshali who is linked to the murder of former Ekurhuleni chief auditor Mpho Mafole made his first appearance in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday. Ntshalintsali has another pending murder case where he is out on bail.
Thabani Goodwill Ntshalintshali appeared briefly in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of City of Ekurhuleni senior auditor Mpho Mafole.

The case of Ntshalintshali, 40, who has been charged with murder, was postponed until August 15 for further investigation.

“The state alleges that on June 30 in Kempton Park, the deceased was allegedly followed after attending a work-related meeting on the day of the incident. He was shot and declared dead at the scene,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The parents of former Ekurhuleni chief auditor Mpho Mafole, Kikilami Mafole and Sheila Mafole, were in court to witness the first appearance of Thabani Ntshalintshali who allegedly killed their son.
“A witness later informed police about a suspicious vehicle in the area, which led authorities to launch an investigation that eventually pointed to the accused.”

She said Ntshalintshali was also facing another pending murder case scheduled for trial on August 12.

“Due to this outstanding case, the state will oppose the bail application. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.”

The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance.

