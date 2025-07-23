South Africa

Oldest royal, ‘moving encyclopedia’ Princess Ntombibomvu Zulu, dies at 102

23 July 2025 - 13:05 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Princess Ntombibomvu Zulu died at 102
Image: SUPPLIED

The Zulu royal family is mourning the loss of its eldest member after the death of Princess Ntombibomvu Sithuli Zulu, 102, at Nkonjeni hospital on Tuesday.

She was a daughter of the late king Solomon kaDinuzulu, the great grandfather of king Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The death of Princess Ntombibomvu, who was the only surviving child of king Solomon, was confirmed by the king’s spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu.

“The Zulu royal family is saddened after the passing of Princess Ntombibomvu Zulu” said Prince Thulani.

Her death comes after Queen Thoko MaNtombela Zulu died earlier this month. Queen Thoko was a wife of the late Prince Mcwayizeni Zulu, who was a regent before Zwelithini ascended to power.

Prince Thulani said the passing of Princess Ntombibomvu came at a time when they are in mourning.

Hr described Princess Ntombibomvu as one of the pillars of strength in the royal family.

“She was a moving encyclopedia,” he said.

Princess Ntombibomvu will be laid to rest in Ulundi on Saturday.

