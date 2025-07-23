South Africa

Senior official at southern Cape game reserve trampled to death by elephant

23 July 2025 - 14:34 By Seipati Mothoa
A man was trampled by an elephant at Gondwana Private Game Reserve on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie

A 39-year-old senior official at the Gondwana Private Game Reserve outside Mossel Bay was trampled to death by an elephant while doing his usual rounds on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said: “Emergency services were summoned after the man was trampled by an elephant at about 8am. He had multiple injuries. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.”

The elephant was moved away from the camp, Spies said.

“The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” 

An inquest docket has been opened.

