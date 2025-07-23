South Africa

Two sentenced for 2020 matric exam paper theft

23 July 2025 - 20:03 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The court sentenced the two to a fine of R100,000 or 12 months' imprisonment of which R50,000 or six months is suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension. Stock photo.
The court sentenced the two to a fine of R100,000 or 12 months' imprisonment of which R50,000 or six months is suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

The Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced two people who stole a 2020 mathematics matric question paper.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 36, and Thobile Sweetbetter Duze, 48, pleaded guilty to theft.

The Hawks said on November 16 2020, the department of basic education received information about a possible leak of a mathematics matric exam question paper. The department was alerted via a WhatsApp photograph which was later verified and confirmed to be a true copy of the 2020 Mathematics Paper 2 exam paper.

Investigations revealed some pupils in Limpopo and Gauteng confirmed receiving the leaked paper via WhatsApp. The matter was then reported to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team based in Pretoria for further investigation.

“On November 25 2020, Shikwambana, who was working at a printing company in Johannesburg where exam papers were printed, was traced and arrested in Orange Farm.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Duze on June 10 2021 in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said.

The accused appeared in court on several occasions culminating in their recent conviction.

The court sentenced Shikwambana and Duze to a fine of R100,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, of which R50,000 or six months' imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.

The court ordered them to pay the fine of R50,000 in monthly instalments of R5,000 on or before April 2026.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | Throw the book at matric results leak offenders

This is an anxious time for many pupils, and an opportunistic company preyed on this
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric results offer

The South African Depression and Anxiety group has received on average 2,000 calls a day from stressed matric pupils
News
6 months ago

Deputy principal punished for leaking a matric exam ‘that was never leaked’

Eastern Cape education department found guilty of unfair labour practice
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  4. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia launches drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv
Russia Approves Internet Censorship Law Targeting ‘Extremist’ Banned Content ...