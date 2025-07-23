South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 July 2025 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inspection in loco takes centre stage in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

An inspection in loco at a municipal building in Vosloorus became a focal point in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday.
News
15 hours ago

Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt

An instruction from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre prohibiting inmates from using ankle pads with their leg shackles caused another delay in ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial focuses on alleged intruder's gold tooth

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, has told the Pretoria high court that no medical records could be found ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  4. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  5. Joburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke suspended, two years after call to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rakesh Chaurasia in a light classical mood [Free Concert from the Archives]
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 23 July 2025