South Africa

WATCH | Suspect in court over murder of Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole

23 July 2025 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

A suspect linked to the murder of former Ekurhuleni chief auditor Mpho Mafole is appearing in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole

Gauteng police say detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Ekurhuleni ...
News
1 day ago

Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye'

Emotions ran high on Sunday as family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to Mpho Mafole, the slain head of Ekurhuleni’s corporate and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza hints at corruption link to auditor's killing

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has hinted at a link between Mpho Mafole’s murder and the municipality’s ballooning infrastructure costs that ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

AG demands swift justice in audit manager Mpho Mafole's death

The Auditor General of South Africa has extended condolences to the family of its former employee, Mpho Mafole, who was killed in Ekurhuleni on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car

Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, has been gunned down.
News
3 weeks ago
