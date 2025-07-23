Courtesy of SABC
The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Meek is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application
Courtesy of SABC
The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Meek is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos
‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son
WATCH | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos