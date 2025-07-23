South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application

23 July 2025 - 11:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Meek is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos

The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, ...
News
19 hours ago

‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son

The Fleurhof mother of murdered pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek has asked to be freed on bail ahead of trial after her arrest a week ago in connection with ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application

The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday. She is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  4. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

MTN Uganda shareholders approve separation of MoMo business
'Give A Level Playing Ground' - Dangote Addresses Nigeria's Economic Managers