South Africa

200,000 parents register children for Gauteng schools in one morning

24 July 2025 - 14:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng education department received 93,042 grade 1 applications and 120,612 for grade 8 for the 2026 school year. Stock image.
The Gauteng education department received 93,042 grade 1 applications and 120,612 for grade 8 for the 2026 school year. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the system for online pupil enrolments ran smoothly this time, with more than 200,000 applications processed on Thursday morning.

The 2026 online admissions process for places in grades 1 and 8 at government schools opened at 8am. Within the first hour the system recorded 78,645 applications for both grades. By 1pm this number had risen to 213,654 processed applications. This comprised 93,042 grade 1 applications and 120,612 for grade 8.

“We are proud of this achievement, processing such a high number of applications on the first day. This success reflects the improvements made to the system, which operated smoothly despite a brief delay experienced by users who tried accessing the site before it opened,” Chiloane said.

More than 40,000 users were attempting to access the online system before the opening time, with some starting at 5am.

“This early surge caused temporary delays for some users who had to refresh the page before gaining access once the system went live.”

The 2026 online admissions application window will remain open until August 29.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on Thursday

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has reminded parents and guardians that the online admissions application period for grade 1 and 8 pupils ...
News
4 days ago

Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in SA

Learners steal from classmates, teachers and offices, often without remorse
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Two Gauteng education department officials suspended over incomplete school repairs

The Gauteng education department has suspended two officials over alleged failure to complete urgent repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School in Soweto ...
News
4 weeks ago

SAPS and basic education department join hands to fight school crime

Police minister Senzo Mchunu launched a new five-year collaborative implementation protocol between the SAPS and the basic education department on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Report fingers provinces for failure to pay schools, tackle teacher shortages

Fedsas lodges formal complaint with SAHRC, saying pupils’ constitutional rights have been violated
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS
President Macron sues podcaster for claiming his wife was born male | REUTERS