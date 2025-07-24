South Africa

Alexandra CPF member accused of murdering her son is granted bail

When she walked into the court she blew a kiss, smiling and waving

24 July 2025 - 17:54 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ntombizodwa Mashinini on duty.
Ntombizodwa Mashinini on duty.
Image: Sourced from facebook

Ntombizodwa Mashinini, an Alexandra community policing forum (CPF) member accused of stabbing her son to death, was on Thursday released on R5,000 bail.‎‎

Mashinini, 40, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder.‎‎

When she walked into the court, the accused blew a kiss while greeting family members in the public gallery with a smile. She gave one of the family members a brown envelope.

Some people seated in the public gallery expressed a wish for her to be granted bail so that she can take care of her eight-month-old baby.

While waiting for her verdict, a family member said: “We pray that she gets bail and takes care of her kids, her kids really love her, and she loves them too.”

Meanwhile, family members were stressed about the bail as Mashinini is unemployed and volunteering for the Alexandra CPF.

An Alexandra CPF executive confirmed Mashinini was a member.

“We are aware of the issue of our member being accused of murdering her son. The case is in the hands of the law, and it will be investigated like all other cases,” the executive said. 

‎‎Mashinini is accused of killing her 21-year-old son on July 5 at their home in East Bank.

According to the state, the 21-year-old came home on the day intoxicated and there was an argument in the kitchen where there was a knife. A struggle ensued and Mashinini grabbed the knife and stabbed her son.

The state did not oppose bail. 

The defence argued that she was the first-time offender, had no previous convictions, no pending cases and no pending protection orders.

Mashinisi was released on condition she does not have contact with witnesses. These include her boyfriend and her two older children. She was granted full custody of her eight-month-old baby.

The case has been postponed to August 13 for a regional court appearance and further police investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Alexandra community patroller in custody after son stabbed to death

The bail application of the 40-year-old community patroller from Alexandra who is accused of stabbing her son to death has been postponed to next ...
News
1 week ago

Case of Alexandra CPF member who 'stabbed son to death' postponed

The Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday postponed the bail application of a 40-year-old community patroller accused of stabbing her son to ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application

The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday. She is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Tiffany Meek in court for bail application

The bail application of Tiffany Meek is continuing at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday. She is accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.
News
2 days ago

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
News
1 day ago

Kenyan rights activist freed on bail, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who has played a prominent role in anti-government protests, was freed on bail on Monday after being ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS