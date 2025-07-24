'Apolitical' advocacy group Sayec marks four years of giving young people a voice in the economy

“We do recognise that the work of youth formations within political structures is incredibly important and that is why we enjoy a close relationship with all the existing political formations. We understand that for us to achieve policy reform, we need young people in these political parties to agitate for ideas we can agree on.
“All young people in those structures understand that young people are fighting for jobs, a piece of the economy. Those are ideals we are all set on. As Sayec, our role is to promote those ideas within those various youth formations, in the broader society and in the main body politic, because that’s where you’ll start to see policy reform.
“It’s not to say that the work they are doing is not enough; we just recognise that we could be able to do more by being apolitical and galvanising young people under the banner for economic emancipation, as well as policy and ideas.”
Four years since its formation, Makhanya admitted the journey has not been smooth sailing.
“Like any other youth organisation that is essentially a start-up, some of the immediate problems we face are funding-related. We have received some support from the private sector and some government organisations, but generally it has been a challenge. We have managed to keep the lights on for some time, but if you’re relying on handouts and people supporting you for certain causes, it poses a threat to the sustainability of the organisation and the campaign work we do.”
In addition to the vulnerability on the financial front, the executive chair revealed how the slow pace of transformation is a hindrance in their line of work.
“The outputs of a lobby and advocacy group are you being able to take your ideas to the relevant places, which is the government or the private sector. The slow pace of the turning around of those ideas has been a bit frustrating.
Formed in 2021, the South African Youth Economic Council (Sayec) was the brainchild of a group of activists and young academics who felt the need to fill a gap in the youth development space.
Executive chair and founder Bonga Makhanya says their lobby and advocacy group was born out of a realisation that the country needed a fresh voice in the discourse on young people and the economy in South Africa.
“We’ve always had a passion for development and we’ve always been conscious of our environment. As a result, we were engaged in a lot of student activism work — a lot of protests, campaigns. We got our degrees and started transitioning out of the university space. We saw that the plight of young people is more than students, which made us look at the issues affecting young people in the country, such as unemployment and access to capital,” he said.
Makhanya believes the decision was opportune, as it enabled young people seeking to infiltrate the economy with a vehicle to propel their ideas.
“We realised that we can’t wait for other people to speak on our issues, young people must take the initiative, be the champion of their own issues. That’s when we cemented our voice in terms of discourse around the economy, particularly in strategic sectors, agitating for transformation and inclusion. We understand that there needs to be a radical policy shift in those sectors.”
Though existing political parties have youth structures, Sayec set out to deliberately not participate within those structures and choose the apolitical route.
Makhanya said this was intentional, highlighting that young people in the country all face the same challenges, regardless of their political backgrounds.
“If we were to form an organisation or lobby and advocacy group that is politically inclined, we would be alienating a lot of young people who support our ideals and our cause — but because we are linked to the DA, EFF or ANC, they would feel as though they cannot participate in our programmes or that the work we do does not resonate with them.”
However, this did not mean they shut the door for collaboration with peers who are card-carrying members of political structures.
Four years since its formation, Makhanya admitted the journey has not been smooth sailing.
“Like any other youth organisation that is essentially a start-up, some of the immediate problems we face are funding-related. We have received some support from the private sector and some government organisations, but generally it has been a challenge. We have managed to keep the lights on for some time, but if you’re relying on handouts and people supporting you for certain causes, it poses a threat to the sustainability of the organisation and the campaign work we do.”
In addition to the vulnerability on the financial front, the executive chair revealed how the slow pace of transformation is a hindrance in their line of work.
“The outputs of a lobby and advocacy group are you being able to take your ideas to the relevant places, which is the government or the private sector. The slow pace of the turning around of those ideas has been a bit frustrating.
“We contribute to major bills in the country, as well as internal policy work. We host a lot of events where we bring these stakeholders to the room to campaign for certain shifts in that sector, and we have found some favour, but when you are not the one that implements the idea that you share and rely on decisionmakers to deem the policy brief credible, it does pose a bit of frustration.”
The cohort has successfully campaigned for the opening up of the junior mining exploration fund in the department of mineral resources, which is expected to announce the first batch of beneficiaries this year.
“It was a R500m fund the department was sitting on, which was meant to fund young miners who did not have the capital for exploration. We pushed for them accelerate the implementation of the fund as it was previously sitting there as an idea. The minister then announced the launch of the fund at our event.”
Makhanya said he is proud of how far they have come, with their sights set on growth and more notable achievements in the future.
“Young people want to participate in strategic sectors of the economy but do not have the platform. We created this vehicle which amplifies young people’s voices, to say that we ought to be recognised for wanting to play a role. Some have the degrees and skills, some do not, many are unemployed — out of that frustration, that’s how the organisation comes into existence.”
