A man wanted for fraud in China has been arrested in Johannesburg by the Interpol National Central Bureau office in South Africa.
Interpol had circulated a Red Notice to all member countries to locate and provisionally arrest the 57-year-old Chinese national, police spokesperson Lt Col Amanda van Wyk said.
His fugitive status was flagged when he applied for a visa at the US embassy in Sandton.
He was arrested on Tuesday and made his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Chinese fugitive arrested while trying for US visa at Sandton embassy office
