South Africa

Former Northern Cape cop who stole to feed his drug addiction jailed

He broke into homes during the evening to steal valuable items

24 July 2025 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The former cop broke into homes during evenings to steal items of value he could sell to support his drug addiction. File image
The former cop broke into homes during evenings to steal items of value he could sell to support his drug addiction. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The De Aar regional court has sentenced former police constable Thanduxolo Kwindla to an effective eight years of direct imprisonment after convicting him on four counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

Kwindla, 38, who resigned from the police shortly before committing the offences, carried out the housebreakings between August 2021 and April 2023 in Nonzwakazi location, where he lived.

His modus operandi involved breaking into homes during the evening and stealing valuable items to support his drug addiction. The stolen goods were worth about R35,000, said Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

Kwindla was arrested in April 2023 and remained in custody until the finalisation of the matter.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Xolisa March emphasised the seriousness and prevalence of housebreaking and theft in the area. She argued that as a former officer of the law, the accused had betrayed public trust and acted with full awareness of the unlawfulness of his actions. The court also considered two victim impact statements, facilitated by court preparation officer Trott Manghana, which outlined the emotional and financial toll on the victims.

In delivering the sentence, the court acknowledged Kwindla’s circumstances but stressed the severity of his crimes and their impact on both victims and the broader community. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on each count, with the court ordering that, in terms of section 280 of the Criminal Procedure Act, the sentences run concurrently, amounting to an effective eight-year sentence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies

A sanction of two months’ suspension without pay meted out to a police officer for theft has been substituted by the Labour Court, which ruled the SA ...
News
1 week ago

Police investigate 'drunk' cop in viral video

The police have launched an investigation into a viral video of a police officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol while in uniform and on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Special ops soldiers linked to murder of Hawks officer Mathipa granted bail

The 12 South African National Defence Force members accused of the murder of Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa were granted R10,000 bail each on ...
News
1 week ago

White cop loses appeal for review after being passed over for promotion

Court holds SAPS's decision to promote under-represented member was not wrongful or malicious
News
1 week ago

NIVASHNI NAIR | This is not a movie, it's our lives

We don't live, we calculate risk every day — except there’s no official war, just this unspoken agreement that crime is something we live with, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS
President Macron sues podcaster for claiming his wife was born male | REUTERS