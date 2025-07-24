Gen Zs positioned to thrive in online business landscapes, say experts

Nzimande leads a Johannesburg-based company with three divisions: media, entertainment and business solutions. Working with a team of young, driven professionals, their business focuses on digital marketing, influencer campaigns, brand strategy, talent and business management.
“I’m passionate about building strong brands, creating real opportunities in the digital space and helping young people turn their ideas into sustainable businesses. For me it’s about more than just trends — it’s about building something that lasts and makes a difference.”
He acquired his BCom marketing degree from Wits University and instead of landing a role in corporate, he pioneered his way into the digital economy — a move he attributes to exposure to unconventional yet growing employment trends.
“I’ve always been a creative at heart, but growing up in a small town in KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t allow one to fully explore that because we don’t have any figures from that part of the province we can look up to. So by default we’re positioned to join the more 'acceptable' career paths. I always felt out of place but I met so many like-minded people at university, we built a network, and the rest is history.”
He told the Sunday Times that with the right support, more young people can find their voice in the digital economy and thrive.
“Government support does not speak to the type of businesses young people are building today — such as content creation, influencer marketing, digital marketing or e-commerce. There needs to be more visibility about these opportunities, less red tape and more flexibility to support newer business models.
"Then from the private sector, I think brands and corporates need to go beyond just using young creatives for campaigns. They should invest in them, offer mentorship, training and proper platforms to grow. Most importantly, they need to pay people fairly and treat creative work with the same respect they’d give traditional services."
Gen Zs positioned to thrive in online business landscapes, say experts
Gen Zs are widely regarded as the most entrepreneurial generation the world has known.
This is according to a 2024 Forbes global report, which shows 62% of Gen Zs run a business or side hustle.
Liquid Lingo’s Sisanda Mnyango believes that unlike their millennial counterparts who tend to lean towards a traditional approach to entrepreneurship such as buying products to resell, Gen Zs are highly likely to opt for the budding digital economy to find their niche.
“As the first generation of true digital natives, Gen Zs are positioned to thrive in online business landscapes. They have grown up fluent in social media, e-commerce, influencer culture, digital marketing and cloud-based tools for productivity — and just about everything else. This digital eloquence gives them an advantage in setting up side hustles at a young age, feeding their ambitions to one day scale-up their efforts into viable businesses,” she said.
Andile Nzimande, founder of 89 Rock Management Group, believes access is what changed the game for many young digital entrepreneurs such as himself.
“Our parents were not as exposed to the world and what it has to offer as we are. For most of them it was never about truly fulfilling your purpose — it was more about getting a job so you can help out at home. We are blessed to be in a better position because of their hard work. We have the luxury of going out there to fulfil our purpose because they put in so much work to ensure our base is secure,” he said.
SIYANDA ZINYANGA | Is the new generation falling into moral decay?
