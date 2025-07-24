Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Three-storey house with 17 en suite bedrooms attracted a single bid, of R3m
Only one of three infamous Gupta-owned houses in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, was sold at a public auction on Thursday — for R3.3m — with the other two failing to attract acceptable bids.
The properties once served as the Gupta family’s South African residence during their rise to political influence.
The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts. The Guptas fled South Africa in 2018 and are being pursued by the government to face criminal charges.
House No 3
This is the smallest and most overlooked of the trio; a single-storey house with three bedrooms, a storeroom, staff quarters and a small garage. With a registered extent of 3,687m², a municipal valuation of R5.5m and monthly rates of R6,304.81, was the only property sold. It went to an online bidder for R3.3m. “The property, which was reportedly used for staff accommodation or security quarters, is in a state of disrepair”, said Clive Lazarus, the auctioneer.
House No 5
A three-storey compound known among staff and auctioneers as “the white house” with a registered extent of 4,207m², a municipal value of R21.7m and monthly rates of R19,186 failed to draw any bids above the opening ask. Lazarus opened the bidding at R5m, then lowered it to R4m but still no hands went up.
House No 7
This three-storey entertainment house features 17 en suite bedrooms. A mansion designed for pleasure, luxury and display, it covers 1,723m² with a massive municipal valuation of R36.8m and monthly rates of R29,433. The auctioneer started bidding at R5m and though a single R3m bid was made, it was not accepted due to a lack of competition.
Furniture from two of the houses was sold as a separate lot per property. The loose assets of house No 5 were sold to an in-person bidder for R100,000, while the furniture of house No 7 went for R60,000. The furniture for house No 3 was not sold.
Park Village Auctions disposal manager Graham van Niekerk described the outcome as “exactly what we expected”. He said despite house No 3's rundown condition, it had more redevelopment potential.
“You can see for yourself the scope to upgrade it or start from scratch. The other two are very unique and difficult properties,” said Van Niekerk.
He attributed the lack of interest in houses No 5 and No 7 to several factors: high municipal valuations, poor structural condition, restrictive zoning (residential 1) and the stigma associated with the Gupta name.
Outside the compound, a small group of people protested, demanding justice and accountability for the family's alleged role in state capture.
“This is not the first time we have protested,” said Li Gula, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) “We want the Guptas to come back and account. The NPA is moving far too slowly. The Zondo commission cost taxpayers millions and yet justice still drags on.”
Lazarus said the auction was part of an effort by business rescue practitioners to open the process to public scrutiny. “There is a stigma around these properties, but the most important thing is transparency. Everyone had the same opportunity to bid,” he said.
Lazarus acknowledged that properties No 5 and 7 were always going to be tough sells. “They are in serious disrepair and need major investment to restore. The business rescue team will now explore alternative methods to dispose of them, including closed tenders.”
The auction may not have cleared all assets but it opened a rare public window into what remains of the once-powerful family’s South African empire now reduced to crumbling mansions and unresolved questions.
