South Africa

Nine correctional officers accused of inmate’s murder granted bail

24 July 2025 - 13:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nine prison guards arrested following the death In custody of an inmate have been granted a bail. Stock photo.
Nine prison guards arrested following the death In custody of an inmate have been granted a bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Nine correctional services officials accused of the murder of an inmate at the Polokwane Correctional Centre have been released on R1,500 bail each.

Victor Ramoroka, 52, Victor Seakamela, 59,  Lutendo Vele, 41, Christopher Mafela, 33, Michael Ramabu, 42, Anna Shai, 41, Josephine Mphela, 49, Obed Selolo, 53, and Lucas Phihlela, 54, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.

The group is accused of assaulting a male inmate in July 2024 who later succumbed to his injuries while in custody.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the incident.

“Subsequent to police investigations, it is alleged that during July 2024, the Correctional Services members assaulted a male inmate and he later died,” said Ledwaba.

Rehab centre manager arrested over fatal assault of patient

A forensic post-mortem by a pathologist confirmed that he had sustained severe injuries.
News
8 hours ago

“The matter was reported to the police, and at the time a case of inquest was registered. During the course of the investigation and after autopsy results, the charge was changed to murder.”

According to police, four officials were initially arrested in October 2024 but the case against them was provisionally withdrawn.

Ledwaba said as investigations continued, the four officials were rearrested and five other suspects also arrested on Monday.

The case has been postponed to August 21 for a regional court appearance and further police investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS

The department of correctional services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of maltreatment made by Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men on trial for the ...
News
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL | This week’s high-profile arrests offer a silver lining

Police have made breakthroughs in the murder cases of DJ Sumbody and Ekurhuleni municipality auditor Mpho Mafole
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole

Gauteng police say detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Ekurhuleni ...
News
2 days ago

Two JMPD cops arrested after 'bribe money' found

Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.
News
3 days ago

Experts agree that corporal punishment has no place in democratic South Africa

Authorities should be looking at why people are committing these minor crimes
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS
President Macron sues podcaster for claiming his wife was born male | REUTERS