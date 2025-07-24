South Africa

POLL | Is SA's tough economic climate pushing people to gamble online?

24 July 2025 - 12:33 By TimesLIVE
The National Gambling Board has identified at least 90 offshore-registered gambling websites operating unlawfully in the country. Stock photo.
Image: Ruslan Olinchuk

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has raised alarm about the rise of illegal online gambling in South Africa, saying the National Gambling Board has identified at least 90 offshore-registered gambling websites operating unlawfully in the country.

Tau was responding to parliamentary questions from Rise Mzansi MP Songezo Zibi, who pressed the department for answers on how it plans to crack down on unregulated platforms.

The concern comes as South Africans continue to feel intense financial pressure. According to the latest DebtBusters Money-Stress Tracker which surveyed more than 27,000 people between May and June, 70% of respondents reported experiencing financial stress, with 91% saying it affects their home life, 73% their work and 73% their health.

While the report shows a slight dip in money stress levels compared with previous years, the toll on daily life remains high. With desperation mounting, we want to know: are harsh economic realities pushing South Africans into the arms of illegal gambling sites?

TimesLIVE

