Relatives blame hunters after six-year-old boy killed by stray bullet

Who fired a bullet that killed six-year-old Mmachoene Mphaka while he was playing soccer with his friends?
That has baffled his family, neighbours and Limpopo police after the boy was hit by a stray bullet at Juju Valley in Seshego outside Polokwane.
Police say no gunshots were heard when Mmachoene was shot and they are following up on possible leads to trace the suspect or suspects. His grieving family believes the bullet might have come from the gun of someone hunting rabbits in nearby veld.
Mmachoene's uncle and family spokesperson Amos Buthane said they also believe the gun may have had a silencer.
“The mother only heard a soft sound, nothing like a gunshot, which is why we suspect a silencer may have been used by one of the hunters nearby,” said Buthane.
“The hunters usually operate from a distance of about 400m from our settlement and there was no one else in the area at the time besides the mother and the three children. The only thing that makes sense to us now is that the bullet might have come from that direction.”
Buthane said while the community is accustomed to seeing hunters in the vicinity, they were unaware of the potential danger this posed until now.
“We're well aware of them, but we never saw them as dangerous. At this point, they are the only ones we can think of [regarding what happened] and if it happens to be them, then we might be at risk.”
Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder.
“A preliminary police investigation indicates that the child was struck by a stray bullet. However, no witnesses in the area reported hearing any gunshots,” said spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Buthane recounted how Mmachoene had been playing soccer with two other children at a neighbour's house just before midday while his mother, Nare Mphaka, was watching from nearby.
According to Buthane, Mmachoene was about to kick the ball when he suddenly collapsed. He said Mphaka sprang into action and rushed to where her son lay bleeding. At the time, Mphaka thought her son may have hurt himself when he fell, he said.
Mmachoene was taken to hospital.
“Medical personnel conducted an X-ray and discovered that a bullet was lodged in his head, just above his left ear. Arrangements were immediately made to transfer him to Polokwane for further medical care, but tragically, the child passed away before he could be moved,” Ledwaba said.
Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes
Ballistic expert Christo de Klerk said the family's suspicion that the firearm may have had a silencer is possible. “[However], you must remember that the silencer would not necessarily make the firearm completely 'silenced' as in the movies,” he said.
About Buthane's belief that a hunting rifle may have been used, he said: “The speed of the bullet using a hunting rifle [depending on the calibre] will still have what we call a 'sonic crack' caused by the projectile. This would have been heard by the people close to the boy. We need to know the calibre of the projectile; only then would it be correct to determine all other possibilities.
“A silencer on a firearm is nine out of 10 [times] used to reduce the recoil of the firearm and possibly reduce the sound.”
Ledwaba said they could not divulge the type of gun used to kill Mmachoene as that will be part of their investigation.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has called on the community to assist with information.
“The death of a young child under such disturbing and mysterious circumstances is heartbreaking. We urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious on the day of the incident to please come forward,” said Hadebe.
Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Thabo Oliphant on 076-1728-719 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Tip-offs can also be shared via the MySAPS app and can be done anonymously.
