South Africa

Tshwane opens 200 metro police officer trainee posts

Young people of all races who are physically and mentally fit may apply

24 July 2025 - 17:39
TMPD opens online applications for metro police trainees.
Image: TMPD/ Facebook

The City of Tshwane has announced that applications for 200 metro police officer trainee posts are open. 

Young men and women of all races who are physically and mentally fit and dedicated to serving the city are advised to apply.

“Our policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified people without regard to race, religious belief, age, national origin, marital status, disability, HIV status, gender, social origin, culture, political opinion, conscience and sexual orientation,” the city said.

Applicants must be South African citizens residing in Tshwane, between the ages of 18 and 35, must have a grade 12 qualification, a valid driving licence and no criminal record or pending criminal cases. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants can apply through the City of Tshwane website and click on the e-recruitment link. The online system will close on August 5 and successful candidates will serve as metro police officials. The monthly stipend will be determined by the department.

“The City of Tshwane is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the underrepresented designated groups in terms of Tshwane's employment equity plan.

“The city retains the right not to make an appointment and to verify all information provided by candidates. A process of progressive elimination will also be embarked upon in instances where a considerable number of applicants meet the minimum requirements for a position.”

TimesLIVE

