Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum-security prison in Tshwane to a correctional facility in Sandton.
He denied in court that he was ever found in possession of a cellphone and accused officials at C-Max high security section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre of maltreatment.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
