WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

24 July 2025 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum-security prison in Tshwane to a correctional facility in Sandton.

He denied in court that he was ever found in possession of a cellphone and accused officials at C-Max high security section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre of maltreatment. 

Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS

The department of correctional services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of maltreatment made by Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men on trial for the ...
17 hours ago

Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop

Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum security ...
21 hours ago

Inspection in loco takes centre stage in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

An inspection in loco at a municipal building in Vosloorus became a focal point in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday.
1 day ago

Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt

An instruction from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre prohibiting inmates from using ankle pads with their leg shackles caused another delay in ...
2 days ago
