Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is continuing its review process for social grant beneficiaries suspected of having additional sources of income not disclosed to the agency.
The agency said the review is intended to ensure continued eligibility and prevent misuse of funds.
Here are five things to know about the review:
1. Who should review
Social grant beneficiaries who did not declare their income to the agency when applying for the grant are advised to go for the review process. This includes those who have had changes in their financial circumstances or that of their spouse.
Sassa has notified beneficiaries who should go for reviews through mail, SMS, home visits, hand delivered letter or public announcements.
“Beneficiaries are strongly advised not to ignore these messages or related alerts as they may contain important instructions regarding the grant review process,” Sassa said.
"[When] a high risk of undue payment has been identified, Sassa may withhold payment on one payment run to prompt beneficiaries to come for urgent review.”
Those who are unsure of their income are advised to declare all their sources of income to Sassa officials who will determine which one will be considered.
2. Why you should review
The review helps to ensure the money goes to right people. Failure to review may result in the suspension or termination of the grant until the review is completed.
3. Where to do review
The review takes place at designated Sassa offices. Beneficiaries are urged to visit their local Sassa office to check their status.
The agency said it plans to introduce online review options in future.
If you are unable to visit Sassa offices for review, you may appoint a power of attorney or procurator who may conduct the review on your behalf following proper guidelines.
4. Documents needed
Beneficiaries are required to bring ID documents, recent proof of income, proof of termination of employment if no longer working, three months bank statements, birth certificates of dependents, proof of residential address and proof of marital status if married or an affidavit if single. Refugees must also present valid refugee documentation.
“In cases where [an] alternative method of identification or bar-coded ID is not yet available for South African residence, beneficiaries should submit proof that an application for the required documents has been made with the department of home affairs.”
5. The review is free
Beneficiaries are not required to pay for any Sassa service, including the review process.
Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why
Image: South African Government via Twitter
