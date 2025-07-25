South Africa

No raid conducted at Dudu Myeni’s house: police call out fake social media post

25 July 2025 - 07:52
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police say no raid was conducted at Dudu Myeni's KwaZulu-Natal home..
Police say no raid was conducted at Dudu Myeni's KwaZulu-Natal home..
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Police have dismissed claims the national intervention unit (NIU) raided the KwaZulu-Natal home of the late former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.

This comes after a social media post claimed: “The NIU raided Dudu Myeni’s house and allegedly found R18m in a safe.” 

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said no raid was conducted.

“The SA Police Service (SAPS) warns against the spread of fake news about a NIU raid in which R18m was found in a safe at a house in Richards Bay.

“The SAPS calls for responsible social media reporting and for users to verify information before sharing.

“No raid was undertaken by any unit.”

Myeni died in 2024 after battling cancer. She served on the SAA board from 2009 until 2017, while Jacob Zuma was president, and was its chair for the last five of those years. Her role at SAA was marred by fraud and corruption allegations stemming from the commission of inquiry into state capture and she was said to have been instrumental in the crippling of the airline. She allegedly received R300,000 from Bosasa, supposedly for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks are circling former SAA board member Kwinana

Alongside Dudu Myeni she was accused by the Zondo commission of causing sustained damage to the airline.
News
8 months ago

Myeni was prosecuted on non-existent charges, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma praised the late Dudu Myeni’s tenure at the South African Airways as a productive period until she was “prosecuted on non ...
News
1 year ago

Dudu Myeni was sabotaged because Zuma appointed her, says airline union

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni, who died on Friday, was a “phenomenal” woman who was sabotaged because she was appointed by former president Jacob ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How algorithms are transforming the way we communicate Sci-Tech
  2. Smartphones before 13? The mental health price is high, global study warns Science
  3. How lawyer mom whipped tech giant Meta News

Most read

  1. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  2. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  3. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  4. Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates | REUTERS
American agency S&P downgrades Senegal's credit rating from B to B-