Siyasizana programme aims to reach 5-million children by 2030

Children at Glenhills Primary School in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, cheered as a new jungle gym was unveiled in their playground on Wednesday morning as part of the PepsiCo Siyasizana initiative.

The school is one of 1,000 beneficiaries across the country that have received new or upgraded playgrounds since the "Play Better" campaign was launched in 2023.

The playground is part of PepsiCo's Sasco's Siyasizana initiative, aimed at helping children from underprivileged communities learn and grow through play.

"People who care make things better," said a Sasko representative.