South Africa

South Africa to get $475m loan from African Development Bank

25 July 2025 - 07:26 By Alexander Winning
The financing follows a $1.5bn loan agreement signed last month with the World Bank to overhaul transport and energy infrastructure. File photo.
Image: 123rf

South Africa has signed a $474.6m (R8.3-trillion) loan agreement with the African Development Bank to help finance infrastructure and clean energy plans, National Treasury said on Thursday.

Treasury said the loan offered concessional terms, including a three-year grace period. It gave the interest rate as the daily secured overnight financing rate plus 1.22%.

The financing follows a $1.5bn (R26.4bn) loan agreement signed last month with the World Bank to overhaul transport and energy infrastructure.

Reuters

