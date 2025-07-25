South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao

25 July 2025 - 10:32 By SowetanLIVE
Colleagues, friends and loved ones are gathering on Friday at Arena Holdings, Parktown, Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.

Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Sebolao left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.

The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.

READ MORE:

Tribute to Pearl Sebolao: when the rosary rested

Rich reflections on a Pearl of great beauty, great wisdoms, shining faith, high quality and a sea of friends
Ideas
4 days ago

Arena Holdings mourns celebrated and seasoned Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao

Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao has died, Arena Holdings MD Nwabisa Makunga confirmed on Saturday..
News
5 days ago
