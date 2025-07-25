South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jayden-Lee Meek murder suspect appears in court

25 July 2025 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Roodepoort magistrate's court is hearing the bail application by Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old woman accused of the murder of her son Jayden-Lee Meek.

Jayden-Lee was dropped off by his school transport on the day he went missing but never made it home. His body was found the next day by a resident in the complex.

READ MORE:

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
1 day ago

Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos

The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, ...
2 days ago

I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court

A mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek has insisted in court she is being framed and vowed to prove her innocence at ...
6 days ago
