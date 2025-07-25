The Roodepoort magistrate's court is hearing the bail application by Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old woman accused of the murder of her son Jayden-Lee Meek.
Jayden-Lee was dropped off by his school transport on the day he went missing but never made it home. His body was found the next day by a resident in the complex.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jayden-Lee Meek murder suspect appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
The Roodepoort magistrate's court is hearing the bail application by Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old woman accused of the murder of her son Jayden-Lee Meek.
Jayden-Lee was dropped off by his school transport on the day he went missing but never made it home. His body was found the next day by a resident in the complex.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence
Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos
I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos