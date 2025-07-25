Colleagues, friends and loved ones are gathering on Friday at Arena Holdings, Parktown, Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.
Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Sebolao left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.
The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Colleagues, friends and loved ones are gathering on Friday at Arena Holdings, Parktown, Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.
Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Sebolao left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.
The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Tribute to Pearl Sebolao: when the rosary rested
Arena Holdings mourns celebrated and seasoned Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos