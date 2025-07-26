South Africa

Durban woman fatally stabbed, man in serious condition after 'domestic dispute'

26 July 2025 - 10:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A Durban woman in her late 40s was fatally stabbed during an alleged domestic dispute. A man, who also suffered several stab wounds is in a serious condition in hospital
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was stabbed to death in an alleged domestic dispute at a flat in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban, in the early hours of Saturday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls for medical assistance in Finfoot Road in Woodlands shortly after midnight.

“Paramedics arrived to find police already in attendance and were escorted into the house where they found a horrific sight,” said Jamieson.

He said its alleged that during an alleged domestic dispute, a woman in her late forties had been stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene.

“Paramedics found a male, also in his forties, with multiple stab wounds. He was in a serious condition and advanced life support paramedics stabilised him and he was taken to hospital under police guard,” Jamieson said.

