South Africa

Police scour Middelpos settlement after new information in Joshlin Smith case

26 July 2025 - 10:25 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, 33, and Steveno van Rhyn, 28, received life sentences for the kidnapping and trafficking of Kelly’s six-year-old daughter Joshlin, who still remains missing. Police scoured the Middelpos informal settlement on Saturday following new information
Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, 33, and Steveno van Rhyn, 28, received life sentences for the kidnapping and trafficking of Kelly’s six-year-old daughter Joshlin, who still remains missing. Police scoured the Middelpos informal settlement on Saturday following new information
Image: Werner Hills

Western Cape police searched an area in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on Friday afternoon chasing leads as part of the investigation into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin's mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Smith's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, 33, and Steveno van Rhyn, 28, received life sentences for the kidnapping and trafficking of Joshlin in May. 

An eight-week trial revealed how the trio planned to sell the green-eyed grade 1 pupil with fair skin to a sangoma for R20,000 from their home in the settlement in February last year.

“SAPS teams led by detectives with K-9 members, search and rescue teams and local police have been scouring an identified area in Saldanha Bay. Whether the ongoing search will yield any success remains to be seen. It is worth reiterating that police have an obligation to follow up and test all information that is brought to their attention,” Western Cape police said on Saturday.

“A humble plea is hereby made that the search teams be afforded space to perform their duties as the investigation continues.”

Police said on Saturday, even though the three were sentenced for kidnapping and human trafficking, the disappearance without trace of the child remained a priority for police and the investigation was never closed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Mothers who kill': experts unpack what drives them to the brink

A combination of factors such as postpartum depression, abuse and financial difficulties may create a perfect storm that leads to filicide
News
2 days ago

Reviled mother takes secret of missing Joshlin into her jail cell

They could have lived normal lives but chose to walk a path of drug abuse, manipulation, deception, greed and ultimately betrayed a defenceless child.
News
1 month ago

‘You made our lives hell on earth’: mother’s stinging rebuke of Kelly Smith

Raquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin 'Boeta' Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  2. Tensions rise in Diepkloof as patrollers feel abandoned after CPF member killed South Africa
  3. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  4. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  5. Ithala court battle rages on South Africa

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84