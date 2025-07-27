Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket after a police captain allegedly shot dead his girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself in Protea, Soweto.
The officer injured three other civilians.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident occurred on Saturday night during a birthday celebration.
“It is alleged that the group was at home celebrating the birthday of the captain's girlfriend, who is also a police officer. The captain reportedly called the girlfriend aside and that is when people saw him draw a firearm and shoot her and her brother dead, while three other civilians sustained injuries. He then turned the gun on himself,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Provincial police Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni sent his condolences to the bereaved families.
“We give our members these tools [guns] to protect themselves against criminals, so it is very disheartening to see the very same tools being used to kill their loved ones.
“I urge our members to make use of employee health and wellness facilities to assist them in dealing with any problems they may be facing, whether work or personal-related,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket after a police captain allegedly shot dead his girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself in Protea, Soweto.
The officer injured three other civilians.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident occurred on Saturday night during a birthday celebration.
“It is alleged that the group was at home celebrating the birthday of the captain's girlfriend, who is also a police officer. The captain reportedly called the girlfriend aside and that is when people saw him draw a firearm and shoot her and her brother dead, while three other civilians sustained injuries. He then turned the gun on himself,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Provincial police Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni sent his condolences to the bereaved families.
“We give our members these tools [guns] to protect themselves against criminals, so it is very disheartening to see the very same tools being used to kill their loved ones.
“I urge our members to make use of employee health and wellness facilities to assist them in dealing with any problems they may be facing, whether work or personal-related,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Limpopo man arrested for allegedly killing baby girl and injuring mother with pickup van
Triple murder, attempted murder allegedly committed by men posing as cops in Philippi East
Another triple shooting in Cape Town
Three nabbed after armed robbery and rhino killed at Paulpietersburg game reserve
Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos