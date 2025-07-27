South Africa

Three nabbed after armed robbery and rhino killed at Paulpietersburg game reserve

27 July 2025 - 11:29 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police with some of the private security guards (in civilian clothes) who nabbed the suspected rhino poachers.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Three suspected poachers have been arrested after allegedly shooting a rhino and removing its horn at a game reserve in Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning. 

The three men are alleged to have held up two security guards and robbed them of their shotguns, R5 rifles and cellphones after tying them up.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 50 years , were arrested on Saturday morning in a collaborative effort between police and private security.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said the trio were found with two unlicensed rifles and a rhino horn in their possession.

The rhino horn together with the the firearms and some of the items found in the possession of the suspected rhino poachers who were arrested on Saturday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

He said the suspects allegedly shot a rhino at the reserve and removed its horn.

“While busy with their criminal activity, they were distracted by the sound of an alarm which had been activated. They fled the scene, leaving behind the shotgun next to the rhino carcass,” said Magwaza.

He said police were alerted to the incident and responded swiftly.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, the suspects had already fled the game reserve. Police members, together with private security personnel, worked tirelessly throughout the day looking for the suspects. With assistance from community members, the suspects were eventually arrested as they took refuge in the bush.” said Magwaza.

Police seized an R5 rifle, a 303 rifle and a rhino horn. The suspects' vehicle was also seized.

The suspects were charged with armed robbery, rhino poaching and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They will appear at the Vryheid magistrate's court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

