South Africa

12 pupils injured after 'drunk' scholar transport driver crashes in Randburg

28 July 2025 - 11:50 By Khodani Mpilo
A Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Twelve schoolchildren were injured when a Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning after the driver allegedly lost control while overtaking another vehicle.

According to Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla, the scholar transport diver was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“He has been arrested and will be detained at Sophiatown SAPS. He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Fihla

No further details such as the condition of the injured pupils have yet been released. 

TimesLIVE

